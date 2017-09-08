Palace: Asec. Mocha free to perform, but…

Malacañang said Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson was free to perform in events but not in casinos.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella issued the statement on Friday after Uson was criticized for performing at a casino in Pasay City.

Presidential Decree No. 1067-B (series of 1977), as amended by PD No. 1869 (series of 1983), bans government officials and employees from visiting casinos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prohibition was also contained in Memorandum Circular No. 06 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on September 20, 2016.

READ: PCOO to look into reports of Asec. Mocha Uson performing in casino

“The law is clear and Secretary Andanar has dicussed with Asec. Uson why we must discourage her form performing in casinos,” Abella said in a Palace briefing.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Thursday said Uson has asked permission to honor her entertainment contracts when she joined government.

“However, she is certainly free to continue to perform in other venues not restricted for government officials and personnel,” Abella said.

“Rightly or wrongly, casinos tend to convey extravagance and questionable ethical practices in the public mind. Hence, those in government must avoid being seen in such places,” he added.

Asked whether Uson’s performance in a casino would merit a preventive suspension, Andanar said, “We are forwarding the matter to the Office of the Executive Secretary.”

The Resorts World Manila said the Mocha Girls performed at the Bar 360 on September 5 but did not say if Uson joined the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Resorts World Manila management has advised its entertainment providers to strictly comply with all relevant laws and regulations,” it said in a statement.

Uson has yet to issue a statement on the matter. KGA