Trillanes to Ejercito: Sorry, I’m not interested in your tattoo

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Friday said he’s not interested in Senator JV Ejercito’s tattoo, but serious in wanting to see Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte’s “dragon-like” tattoo, which he claims would prove the presidential son’s link with a Chinese triad.

“Sen. JV, pasensya na pero hindi kami interesado sa tattoo mo. Interesado kami sa tattoo ni Polong. Relax ka na lang muna dyan,” Trillanes said in his official Twitter account.

(Sen. JV, I’m so sorry we are not interested in your tattoo. We are interested in the tattoo of Polong [Paolo Duterte]. Just stay and relax.)

Ejercito later replied to Trillanes and quoted his tweet with a caption: “Sen. Sonny Trillanes, chillax lang pre! Pinost ko yung tattoo ko para magpalamig konti sa mainit at tensyonadong sitwasyon!” (Sen. Sonny Trillanes, chillax [a play of the words chill and relax] brother! I posted my tattoo just to “douse cold water” on the seemingly tension-filled situation!)



To which Trillanes answered, “Haha! Okay, get well soon.”

After Trillanes grilled the younger Duterte during the Senate hearing on the alleged corruption in the Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Thursday, Ejercito, a majority senator, poked fun at Trillanes’s challenge to the vice mayor. Ejercito posted on Instagram his own photo of his tattoo.

Ejercito, who is currently admitted in a hospital, posted on Instagram a photo of his right arm with a tattoo inspired by icons of the Philippine revolution.

“Tattoo ang gusto makita ng isa kung kasama, ito sa akin di na aalis! (Is it tattoo one of my colleagues wants to see, here’s mine, it cannot be removed) Does this make me a Magdalo? Hindi po (No it’s not), Magdiwang po!” he said in the caption.

His tattoo symbolized the Katipunan’s Magdiwang faction, the adversary of the Magdalo faction led by late president Emilio Aguinaldo. Incidentally, Magdalo is the name of Trillanes’ group that launched two failed coup d’etat against former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. JPV