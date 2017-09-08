House approves National ID System

The House of Representatives approved on Friday a bill seeking to install the National ID System.

House Bill 6221, which passed on third and final reading, is also known as the “Filipino Identification System” that will provide for the establishment of a National Identification Database System or the Filipino Identification System (FilSys).

READ: National ID system inches closer to approval by House

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 142 lawmakers voted for the bill, while the militant seven-member Makabayan bloc voted against it.

Proponents of the National ID System maintained that the bill will help speed up the delivery of basic social services to Filipinos. But the Makabayan bloc warned that the measure could lead to violations of privacy especially of those who are critical to the government.

In explaining her vote, Gabriela Rep. Emmi De Jesus expressed fear that the National ID System may be used in the war on drugs, through “intensified surveillance” and “state profiling.”

According to the bill, all Filipinos upon reaching the legal age of 18, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, is mandated to register personal data as required by the FilSys.

The applicant will then be issued a non-transferable Filipino ID Card (Fil ID) with a lifetime Common Reference Number (CRN).

The CRN is a unique and permanent identification number which will be enrolled to the CRN Registry, which will be administered by the Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) in coordination with other implementing agencies.

According to the bill, the CRN is a distinct number issued for every registered citizen across all agencies, offices and other instrumentalities of government. KGA

READ: Proposed national ID to contain confidential info