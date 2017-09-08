Caloocan police’s ‘one-time, big-time’ ops: 3 killed
Two members of a pay-to-kill and drug peddling syndicate, and a policeman were killed in separate incidents under Caloocan City police’s “one-time, big-time” operation early Friday morning.
Caloocan Police chief Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo said police operatives shot and killed Jason dela Cruz, alias “Jason Killer,” in Sampaguita Subdivision, Camarin around 4 a.m., after the suspect engaged his men in a shootout, which also resulted in the death of Police Officer 3 Junior Hilario.
Hilario sustained a gunshot wound in the head and died at the Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.
In a follow-up operation, policemen killed a still unidentified cohort of Dela Cruz and arrested another unidentified suspect.
Modequillo said Dela Cruz was a leader of a crime syndicate involved in gun-for-hire and illegal drug activities in Caloocan. KGA
