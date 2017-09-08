Thursday, September 7, 2017
Comelec sets date for filing of candidacy for SK, barangay polls

Comelec sets date for filing of candidacy for SK, barangay polls

/ 07:40 AM September 08, 2017

With no law passed yet to postpone the Oct. 23 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) polls, candidates can start filing their certificates of candidacy later this month.

The Commission on Elections issued the advisory even as it awaits a law from Congress deferring the said polls to 2018.

“The filing of certificates of candidacy in connection with the Oct. 23 (2017) barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will start on Sept. 23 and will end on Sept. 30 (2017),” the advisory said.

Two Senate and House bills seek the deferment of the barangay elections to 2018.

At stake in the elections are positions for one barangay chair and seven council members, and one chair and seven SK members.

