Nene Pimentel: Duterte should stay in post under federal gov’t

Should the Philippines shift to a federal government before President Duterte’s term of office ends, he should remain in his post and show how the change would work for the country.

Fellow federalism advocate and former Senate President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel made this statement, taking exception to Mr. Duterte’s remark that he would step down as President when the government goes federal as he had no desire to perpetuate himself in office.

The President earlier said he wanted the shift to take place in three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I don’t like about what the President is saying is that he said he will resign after that. He should not resign. He should stay on and implement it so that people can see, ‘Hey, this is really good,’” Pimentel said.

“And it will take a man who believes in it to push forth with it. Otherwise, if just anybody would implement it, their heart might not be in it,” he added.

Pimentel also said he was willing to help the government in its bid to amend the Constitution, though he has not yet been offered a position in the consultative committee that would advise lawmakers who would be in charge of the task.

“I am ready to serve in whatever capacity. Wherever I can help, I will do that … Until the graveside, we should devote our time to help our people,” he said.

Pimentel also said the outcome of efforts to amend the fundamental law of the land through a constituent assembly would largely depend on the intention of the President, who he said was the “guiding principle” of the effort.