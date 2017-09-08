Did Mocha sing and dance at the casino? Boss asks

Malacañang on Thursday said it would look into reports that Assistant Communications Secretary Mocha Uson had performed in a casino complex after her appointment to a government post.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar made the statement but was quick to clarify that Uson had sought his permission to fulfill her entertainment obligations even if she was already a public officer.

“Mocha asked permission to honor her entertainment contracts when she joined government. Anyhow, we are still looking into the matter of Mocha performing in [Resorts World],” Andanar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mocha can still perform if she wishes, but I would discourage her from performing in places like casinos,” he added.

Government officials are prohibited from entering, staying or playing at gambling casinos as stated in Malacañang Memorandum Circular No. 6, issued in September last year.

The same circular stated that even the presence or entry of government employees in a gambling casino would be prejudicial to public service unless they were there to carry out official duties.

“In view of its negative effect on the public perception of government service as a whole, the mere entry or presence of government officials and employees in a gambling casino shall be considered as conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, unless the same was in the performance of official duties and functions,” it said.

Reports said Uson and her singing and dancing group Mocha Girls performed at Bar 360 at Resorts World Manila, an entertainment complex, when she was already in government service.

Uson had been with the Mocha Girls even before joining the Duterte administration as assistant secretary in charge of social media.

Her group had supported Mr. Duterte during the presidential campaign.—LEILA B. SALAVERRIA