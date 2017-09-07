In jest, Ejercito posts photo of own tattoo on Instagram

Sen. JV Ejercito poked fun on Thursday on Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV’s challenge to Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte to show his “triad” tattoo.

In an Instagram post, Ejercito, wearing a red sleeveless shirt, showed his bulging right arm with a tattoo inspired by icons of the Philippine revolution.

Ejercito’s tattoo featured a red sun with eight rays and the alibata character for “K” at the center. It also had the letters M, A, N, B written beside the rays and the phrase “Para sa Bayan” and the letter “K” at the top.

“Tattoo ang gusto makita ng isa kung kasama, ito sa akin di na aalis! (Is it tattoo one of my colleagues wants to see, here’s mine, it cannot be removed) Does this make me a Magdalo? Hindi po (No it’s not), Magdiwang po!” he said in the caption.

The senator referred to the Katipunan’s Magdiwang faction led by national hero Andres Bonifacio. It was the adversary of the Magdalo faction led by late president Emilio Aguinaldo, which was, apparently, the same name of Trillanes’ group that launched two failed coup d’etat against former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

In a Senate hearing on Thursday, Trillanes challenged the younger Duterte to show the tattoo on his back, which the senator alleged to be the proof to the presidential son’s link with an international triad engaged in criminal activities in China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Trillanes said the tattoo bears “sacred digits” that could be decoded by U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Duterte refused to have a photo of his back taken. JPV

