Paolo, Mans face drugs, ill-gotten wealth claims head-on in Senate probe

President Rodrigo Duterte’s son and son-in-law were in fighting form when they faced a Senate probe on Thursday and answered the allegations hurled at them over their alleged involvement on the P6.4 million worth smuggled shabu shipment.

Presidential son and Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte refused, for instance, to have the tattoo on his back photographed despite prodding by opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, who has accused him of being part of a “triad” because his “dragon-like” tattoo on his back.

“No way,” said the vice mayor, who faced for the first time in the ongoing probe being conducted by the Senate blue ribbon committee on the issue.

And when Trillanes repeated his request to see the tattoo, Paolo retorted: “Mr. Chair, ilang beses ko ba sasagutin na ayaw ko?”

Trillanes later clarified that the triad, an international criminal organization based in China, Hongkong and Macau, was engaged in drug smuggling in the country.

“Based sa same information na member itong si Paolo Duterte ng triad kasama si Charlie Tan, ito rin ang reason kung bakit may trans-shipment point ng cocaine ang Davao City port,” Trillanes said.

After this, Trillanes continued his questioning and alleged that Paolo had P104 million in at least two bank accounts.

After repeated refusal to answer the senator’s queries, an apparently irked presidential son told the panel: “Mr. Chair, do I have to answer this irrelevant question?”

“I refuse to answer anymore,” Paolo said, “This is not part of the inquiry.”

Paolo’s bro-in law, Manases Carpio, was also in a fighting mode when Trillanes also asked about his bank accounts. Like the vice mayor, Carpio also refused to sign a waiver that would allow the opening of his bank accounts.

Carpio also laughed at Trillanes’ challenge to open his alleged bank accounts allegedly containing P121 million as he repeatedly invoked his right to bank secrecy.

This, however, did not sit well with Trillanes, who asked Carpio why he was laughing at his question.

“Anyway, if I am wrong the whole world will laugh at me,” the senator quipped.

“So you are disputing it? Mali ako dito?” Trillanes asked again.

“That’s your interpretation. I’m disputing it because I don’t have (that) much money… I’m not willing to sign that waiver because I’m not familiar with those figures,” Carpio answered.

Trillanes then said there was nothing to be afraid of if those accounts were really non-existent.

At this point, Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee, asked Trillanes to stop from engaging in “editorials.”

“We’re only going after facts, not editorials,” said Gordon.

Paolo and Carpio were summoned in the probe after their names were mentioned by Customs fixer Mark Taguba in the past hearings. je