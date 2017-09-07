Palace ‘dismayed’ over ‘disturbing death’ of 14-year-old De Guzman

Malacañang was dismayed over the death of 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman who was found dead with multiple stab wounds in Nueva Ecija on Tuesday.

De Guzman was the companion of slain Carl Angelo Arnaiz, 19, whose body was found in Caloocan City 10 days after he went missing.

Gapan police chief Supt. Peter Madria said De Guzman’s head was wrapped in packing tape while his body bore 30 stab wounds.

“It is with profound dismay that we regard the disturbing death of 14-year-old Reynaldo de Guzman,” Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a Palace briefing.

Abella said the National Bureau of Investigation “ordered to conduct a thorough investigation and case build-up over the killing of the young boy Reynaldo.”

“We call on authorities to bring the perpetrators of this suspicious crime to justice,” Abella said.

Despite criticisms that De Guzman was a victim of vigilante killings allegedly perpetrated by the police, the Palace official said “the whole matter is under investigation.”

“We cannot go into any speculation at this stage. It must be properly investigated. And the assurance is there will be no whitewash,” he said. je