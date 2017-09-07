Palace: Trillanes should substantiate serious claims vs Paolo Duterte

Malacañang on Thursday said Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV should need to have “substantial evidence” to prove that his accusations against Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte are solid and valid.

Trillanes, during the Senate hearing on the P6.4-billion smuggled shabu at the Bureau of Customs (BOC), claimed the younger Duterte was a member of the “triad” based on the appearance of a “dragon-like” tattoo on his back.

“Ito pong intelligence information na ito ay ibinigay sa akin ng isang foreign country na sinasabi ay itong si Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte ay member ng triad. Ang proof ng kanyang membership ay ang kanyang tattoo sa likod,” Trillanes said.

(This intelligence information is given to me by a foreign country telling me that Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte is a member of the triad. The proof of his membership is the tattoo on his back.)

A triad is a group of people involved in various organized crime.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Trillanes should prove his “serious” claims.

“Those are very serious allegations and he needs to have some substantial evidence to support that statement,” Abella said in a Palace briefing.

Paolo admitted he has a tattoo but refused to show it.

Malacañang earlier said President Rodrigo Duterte won’t interfere on the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation. JPV