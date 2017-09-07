LP admonishes party member for supporting Sereno impeach move

The Liberal Party on Thursday admonished one of its members for endorsing an impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

“The move of fellow Liberal Party member, Representative Edgar Mary Sarmiento (1st district, Samar), to endorse the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno filed at the House of Representatives, is a cause for concern,” said LP President Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and Sec. Gen. Kit Belmonte in a joint statement.

Sarmiento was one of the 25 House members who supported the complaint filed by lawyer Lorenzo Gadon on August 30.

The LP leaders said that while they have yet to firm up their position on the matter, and while it recognizes the right of its members to take a position on issues, Sarmiento could have consulted the party leadership before making such important decision.

The LP said that while impeachment process is guaranteed in the 1987 Constitution as part of the delicate system of checks and balances, it is a “double-edged sword.”

“While it can strengthen democracy in a fair and impartial process, it can also destroy institutions if used to go after officials perceived to be uncooperative. Objective discussions among party members will help thresh out issues like this,” the leaders said. JPV