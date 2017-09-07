PCOO to look into reports of Asec. Mocha Uson performing in casino

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Thursday said his office was looking into reports that Assistant Secretary Margaux “Mocha” Uson has performed at a casino in Pasay City.

Videos circulated on social media allegedly showing Uson performing with her girl group “Mocha Girls” at Bar 360 at the Resorts World Manila in Pasay City.

Presidential Decree No. 1067-B (series of 1977), as amended by PD No. 1869 (series of 1983), bans government officials and employees from visiting casinos.

The prohibition was contained in Memoramdum Circular no. 06 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea September 20, 2016.

The circular said it was “enjoining all government officials and employees to strictly observe and comply with the prohibition against going to gambling casinos.”

“PCOO is looking into the matter,” Andanar said in a text message when sought for his comment.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella told reporters in an ambush interview in Malacañang after a briefing in Malcañang that the “policy needs to be complied with.”

“That matter has to be settled. First there has to be a proper investigation in order to be able to settle this issue,” Abella said.

The Resorts World Manila said the Mocha Girls performed at the Bar 360 on September 5 but did not say if Uson joined the group.

“Resorts World Manila management has advised its entertainment providers to strictly comply with all relevant laws and regulations,” it said in a statement.

A post on the Facebook Page of the “Moch Girls” showed the group performed at Resorts World but it was also unverified if Uson was also there.

Uson has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter. je