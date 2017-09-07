Opposition solons condemn Reynaldo De Guzman’s death

Opposition lawmakers from the House of Representatives on Thursday condemned the latest killing of Reynaldo De Guzman, the 14-year-old companion of former UP student Carl Angelo Arnaiz who was killed in an alleged shootout with Caloocan police.

Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat accused the administration of “temper(ing) the billowing outrage to the latest killings of teens and children” by meeting with the families of the teenagers slain in the administration’s intensified narcotics crackdown.

READ: Duterte meets parents of Carl Arnaiz, vows to pursue case vs cops

ADVERTISEMENT

He also accused the government of tempering moves to bring the cops allegedly behind the killings to justice.

Baguilat said the award granted to the Caloocan police despite its record of killings “sends the wrong signal.”

“While the basis of the award to the Caloocan police station may be the accomplishment of the district before the killing of minors, the end result still gives the idea that the entire police body endorses those killings. A usual sense of propriety should have at least led to the deferment of the award,” Baguilat said.

READ: Carl Arnaiz’s 14-year-old companion found dead in Nueva Ecija

“Mourn for Reynaldo now but for as long as no one has been brought to justice for these unsolved murders and the operation double barrel continues full steam, his wouldn’t be the last death of minors,” he added.

In another statement, Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin said the killings of De Guzman, Arnaiz, and Kian Delos Santos shows “barbaric cruelty” that has become the “new normal.”

Villarin lamented the “breakdown in law enforcement” and the norm of “gang-land style” executions where minors are not even spared.

READ: DOJ orders NBI to conduct probe on killing of 14-year-old De Guzman

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our police has always a plethora of alibis, dismissive attitude, and melodramatic moments when confronted with these senseless killings that have claimed thousands of lives,” Villarin said.

“Our citizens are crying for justice but it has fallen on deaf ears. From Malacañang we only see how it tries to massage the negative public reaction through photo ops with the victims’ families and empty promises of justice,” he added.

Villarin called on President Rodrigo Duterte to call for an end to killings of minors.

“Is that too much to ask or is he that callous in conscience?” Villarin said.

READ: Body of teen bore fresh stab wounds before being thrown into river

Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate for his part said he would file a resolution to investigate the minors’ deaths.

“Sunod-sunod na ang mga kaso ng pinapatay na kabataan, Lumad at aktibista. Kailan ba ito matitigil, lalu na ang mga kasong sangkot ang miyembro ng pulis at military at mga alipores nila?” Zarate said. je

READ: Makabayan bloc seeks probe of killing of Carl Angelo Arnaiz