Trillanes plans to file raps vs Paolo Duterte for ill-gotten wealth

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said he is considering filing a complaint against Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte for his alleged ill-gotten wealth after the latter refused to waive his bank secrecy rights.

During the Thursday’s hearing on the massive corruption and smuggling in the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Duterte and his brother-in-law Mans Carpio refused to take Trillanes’s challenge of signing a waiver to open their bank accounts for scrutiny.

This surfaced when the Senate blue ribbon committee resumed its investigation on the smuggling in the BOC involving the alleged “tara system” in the agency, as well as the P6.4 billion drug shipment that went past its inspection.

Duterte and Carpio were alleged to have involvement in the so-called “Davao Group,” which facilitated the shipment of 605 kilograms of shabu from China into the country.

Trillanes presented tables in the public inquiry showing the total amount of deposits in the accounts of Duterte and Carpio. Duterte allegedly had P104 million in at least two bank accounts while Carpio and his wife Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has P121 million.

“Marami tayong planong gawin. Pwede nating ma-compel na mabuksan ang accounts nila by having cases filed against Paolo for ill-gotten wealth dahil public officials siya at hindi ito reported sa SALN (statement of assets, liabilities and net worth),” Trillanes said in an ambush interview after the hearing.

“Once these cases are filed, pwede gawin ng Ombudsman, kuhanin ‘yung authenticated documents from the anti-money laundering council,” he said.

Both Duterte and Carpio denied owning the said amount in their bank accounts. je