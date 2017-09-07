Gordon eyes citing Faeldon in contempt over snub

Senator Richard Gordon threatened not only to cite former Customs Chief Nicanor Faeldon in contempt but also to have him arrested for not showing up in Thursday’s Senate probe.

“After what I’ve heard, I am prone to declaring him (Faeldon) in contempt because as far as I’m concerned, this is the time that wish he could come here to answer allegations against him,” Gordon, chair of the Senate blue ribbon committee, said.

“He cannot go out of this committee and start casting aspersions of the accusations leveled against him,” he added. “That is contemptible in my book.”

Gordon warned Faeldon that if he would not show up in the next hearing, he would cite him in contempt and would order his arrest by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

“After having invited him, we will put him under contempt we will have the PDEA to arrest him or the NBI to arrest him,” the senator said.

“I do respect Captain Faeldon and my investigation so far I have not seen a lot of evidence against him. But if I were him I would appear here. If he doesn’t appear the committee will be headed in that direction already,” Gordon added.

Faeldon skipped the probe on Thursday, September 07, 2017, citing the “impartiality” of some committee members.

Instead, the former Customs chief sent a letter to the panel with a waiver, allowing the senators to open his bank accounts. CBB