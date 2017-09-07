Trillanes alleges Paolo Duterte has P104-M in bank accounts

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV alleged during a Senate probe on Thursday that presidential son and Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte had P104 million in at least two bank accounts.

Trillanes made the accusation as he quizzed Duterte during the hearing of the Senate blue ribbon committee on his alleged accounts at the Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in Davao City.

Duterte repeatedly refused to confirm owning any accounts in the said banks.

“Mr. Chair, do I have to answer this irrelevant question?” Duterte said, responding to Trillanes’ queries.

“I refuse to answer anymore,” Duterte added. “This is not part of the inquiry.”

At one point Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the committee asked the presidential son if he was invoking his right against self incrimination, to which Duterte answered in the affirmative.

“Which part of the question will incriminate you?” Trillanes asked Duterte.

“Ito bang total na P104 million dito sa mga accounts ninyo. ‘Yung deposits mo as of 2015 November, I’m sure lumaki na ‘yan kasi may Davao Group na eh. Anong masasabi mo d’yan?” Trillanes added.

“I refuse to answer,” Duterte said. je