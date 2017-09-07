Paolo Duterte says ‘No way’ to showing tattoo

Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte refused to have the tattoo on his back be photographed after Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said this could be the proof of his link with an international triad.

“No way,” Duterte told Trillanes. He later corrected his response, “Mr. Chair, no way.”

Citing intelligence reports, Trillanes said the tattoo bears “sacred digits” that could be decoded by the United States’ Drug Enforcement Agency. CBB