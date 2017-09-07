Duterte declares Ferdinand Marcos’ birthday a holiday in Ilocos

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared September 11 as a Special Non-Working Day in Ilocos Norte to mark the birth anniversary of former president Ferdinand Marcos.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by authority of the President, signed Proclamation 310 signed on September 4.

The proclamation said Ilocano community would be given the opportunity to commemorate “his life and contributions to national development as World War II veteran, distinguished legislator, and former president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

September 11, 2017, will mark the 100th birth anniversary of Marcos.

Duterte is a known friend to the Marcoses, even saying Gov. Imee Marcos was his campaign contributor.

The remains of the former president was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on November 18, 2016, after the Supreme Court allowed its burial at the Heroes’ Cemetery despite strong opposition from critics and human rights groups.

Duterte has repeatedly said he was in favor of the burial of the late strongman at the Heroes’ Cemetery saying he was a former president and soldier. CBB