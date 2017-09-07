Faeldon gives waiver allowing Senate to look into his bank accounts

Former Customs Chief Nicanor Faeldon submitted to the Senate on Thursday a waiver to allow the opening of his bank accounts and family members in connection with the chamber’s ongoing probe on the P6.4 billion worth of smuggled shabu shipment into the country.

Faeldon was a no-show at the resumption of the Senate blue ribbon committee’s hearing on the issue but he submitted a letter and the waiver to the panel.

“I’m attaching a waiver, RA 1405 entitled an ‘Act Prohibiting Disclosure of or Inquiry into, Deposits with Any Banking Institution and Providing Penalty Therefore.’ This waver will assist you with your investigation,” Faeldon’s letter said as read during the Senate hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re free to look in all my bank accounts, all my brothers, sisters and nieces are also willing to sign the waiver of their bank accounts. Just say the word,” he added.

Faeldon expressed his disappointment that despite attending two Senate hearings, he was not given the chance to explain himself.

“Your honors I have highest respect to the Senate as an institution that is why I attended two hearings even with just an invitation, hoping that my side will also be heard. However, after said two hearings I was not given the chance to fully explain side. I was expecting that I would given enough time and opportunity to be heard so that the Senate and the public would know what happened,” said Faeldon.

Despite his respect for the Senate, the former BOC chief said he “no longer have faith in the impartiality of some of its members.”

“I continue to have the highest respect for the Senate as an institution but I no longer have faith in the impartiality in some of its members who have lied to malign me and other innocent resource persons,” he said.

“This is not to defy as an institution. This is a way of protesting. I want my team and I to be last victims of baseless accusations, persecution, and condemnation,” Faeldon added.

Senator Richard Gordon, the Senate committee chair, said they would conduct an executive session to decide whether Faeldon should be cited in contempt.

“The remarks are contemptuous. He has been properly invited and subpoenaed. Although he has grievances, I’d like the Senate to address this particular matter,” Gordon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Faeldon said he was willing to attend any investigation by any court if cases are filed against him

“Your honors I will attend all investigation to be conducted by a competent court anytime, anywhere when cases are filed against me,” Faeldon said.

“In fact I have appealed to the President and both houses of Congress for the immediate conduct of trial by a competent court to hear and decide all cases involving the drug shipment and the allegations of corruption in the Bureau of Customs so that justice will be served,” he added. je