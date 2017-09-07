Iloilo mayor’s family flown to safety

ILOILO CITY — The wife and two children of Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog have flown out of the country amid threats to the mayor, according to a source privy to their trip.

Marivic Mabilog and the couple’s daughter and son left the country shortly after the mayor left for Japan last week, according to the source, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

“There have been reports of tangible threats against the mayor so they decided to leave as well, as a precautionary measure,” the source told the Inquirer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source requested that information on their destination be withheld, but said the entire family intended to return to Iloilo City.

“The last 30 hours was a journey of love, friendships and above all, citizenship. A (citizenship) to a world of true humanity. Good night and I thank God for those who are with us in this journey. Salut!” Marivic wrote on Facebook on Sept. 1.

Mabilog left on an official trip for Yokohama City on Aug. 30, to attend an international conference of the CityNet, a regional network of cities and organizations focusing on sustainable urban development.

The mayor was expected to be back either on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

His spokesperson, Mark Piad, denied President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that Mabilog “fled to Japan where he is living a luxurious life.”

The Mabilog couple have not responded to Inquirer’s requests for comment.

The President has publicly accused Mabilog of being a drug protector. He has also tagged Iloilo City as the “most shabulized” and “bedrock” of illegal drugs.

At the Aug. 28 commemoration of National Heroes’ Day, the President ordered the assignment of controversial Chief Insp. Jovie Espenido from Ozamiz City to Iloilo City as he repeated his charges against Mabilog. But the assignment was canceled on Sept. 2. —Nestor P. Burgos Jr.