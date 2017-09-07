Bloody Makati day: 5 dead in 2 barangays

Two men were killed while another was wounded by unidentified gunmen in Barangay Tejeros, Makati City on Tuesday night.

The attack in Tejeros happened on the same day three persons were shot dead by men in police uniforms in neighboring Barangay Singkamas.

Christopher Pabalan was walking home in Tejeros when killed by four assailants on Sandico Street around 9:30 p.m.

The gunmen also hit at Yancy Millamina and Christian Leonardo, who happened to be walking beside Pabalan, according to the city police chief, Senior Supt. Jerry Umayao.

Millamina, 24, later died at Sta. Ana Hospital, while Leonardo, a 19-year-old student of Centro Escolar University, was still confined in another hospital as of Wednesday.

Two parked cars, a Toyota Avanza and a Hyundai Accent, on Masangkay were also hit.

Barangay Tejeros chair Teresita Brillante said Pabalan was on the local drug watch list.

The three killed in Singkamas — Noriel Camposano, Reynante Gutierrez and Roberto — were surrenderers in the “Oplan Tokhang” antidrug campaign. —Dexter Cabalza