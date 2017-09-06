‘Basag-kotse,’ alm-asking minor in Parañaque ‘rescued’ by cops

Got change?

A minor in Parañaque who threw rocks at motorists who refused to give alms got the “change” he needed – courtesy of policemen.

The 15-year-old minor was rescued by members of Tambo police precinct at 5:30 p.m. Monday, said Senior Supt. Leon Victor Rosete, the newly appointed chief of police of Parañaque.

The minor is now at the custody of social workers.

A Facebook post of a concerned motorist said they have spotted the minor asking for change near the corner of Roxas Boulevard and Naia Road, under the Naia Expressway flyover on Monday.

“Kapag hindi ka nagbigay, babatuhin salamin mo. Buti nakaiwas kami at side lang ang natamaan,” the man posted.

(If you refuse to give money, the boy will throw rocks at your windshield.)

Rosete ordered his assistant chief of police for operations, Supt. Criselda de Guzman, “to maintain the area” to avoid similar incidents and to conduct regular police patrol.