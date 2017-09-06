Armed men abduct son of Zamboanga del Norte town mayor

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Armed men abducted the son of the mayor of Labason town in Zamboanga del Norte on Wednesday night.

Salug town vice mayor Jesus Lim confirmed to the Inquirer that Jed Quimbo, 30 and son of Labason Mayor Eddie Quimbo, was forcibly taken by six armed men.

Quimbo said the armed men took the victim at gunpoint and forced him to board a red van.

Senior Supt Raul Tacaca, police chief of Zamboanga del Norte, said search and rescue operation was ongoing.

Tacaca said police have recovered the getaway vehicle in the village of Osukan.