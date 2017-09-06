DOJ orders NBI to conduct probe on killing of 14-year-old De Guzman

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II has ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct an investigation and case build-up on the death of 14-year old Reynaldo De Guzman.

De Guzman was the companion of 19 year-old University of the Philippines student Carl Angelo Arnaiz who was found dead with five gunshot wounds and bruises in Caloocan 10 days after they went missing.

De Guzman’s body, on the other hand, was found in Nueva Ecija with 30 stab wounds and head wrapped in packaging tape.

“The NBI, through Director Dante Gierran is directed and granted authority to conduct investigation and case build-up over the death of Reynaldo De Guzman and if so warrants, to file appropriate charges thereon,” Aguirre said in the order released late Wednesday. je