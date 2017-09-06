Duterte appoints brother of Mans Carpio as DA assistant secretary
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the appointment of Waldo Reyes Carpio as assistant secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA).
Waldo is the brother of the President’s son-in-law Manases “Mans” Carpio, who is married to presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
ADVERTISEMENT
Duterte signed Waldo’s appointment on September 4.
The President stood a principal sponsor during the wedding of Waldo and his wife Regine at the San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila in September 2016. JPV
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.