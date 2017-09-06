Duterte: I will pursue cases vs cops implicated in killing of Carl Arnaiz

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he would pursue the cases against police officers behind the killing of 19-year old Carl Angelo Arnaiz, whose body was found in a morgue in Caloocan City.

Duterte said he met with the parents of Arnaiz in Malacañang on Wednesday afternoon.

“I met with the the parents of Arnaiz, the latest victim of I don”t know – [it’s] still under investigation,” Duterte said in a speech he made at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Social Security System at its main office in Quezon City. “I ordered the secretary of justice to take over the investigation.”

Arnaiz, who was reportedly with a 14-year-old friend, left his house in Cainta late in the evening last Aug. 17.

His body was recovered 10 days later at a Caloocan City morgue.

The Caloocan City police officers who shot Arnaiz said the 19-year old had robbed a taxi driver and fought back as they were trying to arrest him.

An autopsy conducted by a forensic team from the Public Attorney’s Office said Arnaiz was shot five times — three shots in the chest, one in his left side, and one in his right arm.

“You do not kill the defenseless,” Duterte said, reminding to police to always follow proper procedures in the performance of their duty.

“I am sorry, but I will pursue the cases against the police, and [if] need be, they will go to jail,” he added. /atm