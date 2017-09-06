Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Close  
newsinfo / Metro

Duterte: I will pursue cases vs cops implicated in killing of Carl Arnaiz

newsinfo / Metro
  • share this

Duterte: I will pursue cases vs cops implicated in killing of Carl Arnaiz

/ 05:14 PM September 06, 2017
Rodrigo Duterte - 60th anniversary of SSS - 6 Sept 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte delivers a speech at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Social Security System on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, at the SSS main office in Quezon City. (Photo from an RTVM video)

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday said he would pursue the cases against police officers behind the killing of 19-year old Carl Angelo Arnaiz, whose body was found in a morgue in Caloocan City.

Duterte said he met with the parents of Arnaiz in Malacañang on Wednesday afternoon.

“I met with the the parents of Arnaiz, the latest victim of I don”t know – [it’s] still under investigation,” Duterte said in a speech he made at the 60th anniversary celebration of the Social Security System at its main office in Quezon City. “I ordered the secretary of justice to take over the investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnaiz, who was reportedly with a 14-year-old friend, left his house in Cainta late in the evening last Aug. 17.

His body was recovered 10 days later at a Caloocan City morgue.

The Caloocan City police officers who shot Arnaiz said the 19-year old had robbed a taxi driver and fought back as they were trying to arrest him.

An autopsy conducted by a forensic team from the Public Attorney’s Office said Arnaiz was shot five times — three shots in the chest, one in his left side, and one in his right arm.

“You do not kill the defenseless,” Duterte said, reminding to police to always follow proper procedures in the performance of their duty.

“I am sorry, but I will pursue the cases against the police, and [if] need be, they will go to jail,” he added. /atm

ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS: Caloocan City Police Station, Carl Angelo Arnaiz, drug killings, extrajudicial killings, Rodrigo Duterte, war on drugs
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.
INQUIRER.net




© Copyright 1997-2016 INQUIRER.net | All Rights Reserved