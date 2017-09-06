Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Batangas City mayor’s uncle dies in hospital after shooting incident

By: - Correspondent / @marraherikaINQ
/ 04:24 PM September 06, 2017

BATANGAS CITY—The uncle of the mayor of Batangas City who was shot by an unidentified gunman died while undergoing treatment in a hospital Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-Ang, Batangas police information officer said the victim, Ruben Dimacuha, 81, uncle of Batangas City mayor Beverly Dimacuha-Mariño and owner of RB Dimacuha Square and Total Gas station, died while undergoing treatment after he was attacked around 6:10 p.m. while sitting in front of his office.

Dimacuha was shot twice, hitting his chest and left arm.

Ruben’s brother Eduardo also served as a mayor here.

Police have yet to identify the gunman and motive for shooting.

