Batangas City mayor’s uncle dies in hospital after shooting incident
BATANGAS CITY—The uncle of the mayor of Batangas City who was shot by an unidentified gunman died while undergoing treatment in a hospital Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.
Senior Inspector Hazel Luma-Ang, Batangas police information officer said the victim, Ruben Dimacuha, 81, uncle of Batangas City mayor Beverly Dimacuha-Mariño and owner of RB Dimacuha Square and Total Gas station, died while undergoing treatment after he was attacked around 6:10 p.m. while sitting in front of his office.
Dimacuha was shot twice, hitting his chest and left arm.
Ruben’s brother Eduardo also served as a mayor here.
Police have yet to identify the gunman and motive for shooting.
