UPD calls for justice for slain ex-student Carl Angelo Arnaiz

The University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) has joined calls for justice in the killing of its former student, 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz.

“UP Diliman joins the family of Carl Angelo M. Arnaiz, a former UP Diliman student, in mourning his death and calling for immediate justice,” UPD’s office of the chancellor said in a statement on Wednesday.

The UPD administration also likened Arnaiz’ case with the “extrajudicial killing” of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos in the hands of Caloocan City police during a drug operation.

“Carl’s life circumstances are so similar to that of Kian delos Santos, another extra-judicial killing victim murdered just two days before Carl, raising questions about the safety and welfare of young Filipinos in the current war on drugs,” the statement read.

Arnaiz was killed on August 18 by Caloocan police who claimed that he allegedly robbed a cab driver and fired gunshots at responding cops. Police also claimed they recovered marjuana and shabu from Arnaiz.

Contrary to the police’ claims, Arnaiz’ parents said he went out to buy food with friend Reynaldo de Guzman, 14, the night he disappeared. More than a week after, Arnaiz parents, Carlito and Eva, found their son’s body in a funeral parlor, while De Guzman remained missing.

During a Senate probe on Tuesday on the killing of Delos Santos, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory said that Arnaiz tested positive for gunpowder nitrates.

Meanwhile, the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) said its own autopsy showed that Arnaiz obtained wounds, which the PAO said were signs that the victim was tortured before he was killed in a kneeling position.

“Carl was consistently at the top of his class throughout his elementary years in a public school and at the Makati Science High School. In his senior year he took the tough UP College Admissions Test (UPCAT),” the UPD administration said.

Of the 83,000 who took the exam, UPD said Arnaiz was one of the 3800 who passed in 2014. He later enrolled as a BS Interior Design student for one semester during school year 2014 to 2015.

“He stopped schooling because of problems with depression, but was intent about returning to UP,” the UPD administration added.

“His mother describes him as a homebody who disliked going out. He lived with and was taking care of his maternal grandmother, and a younger cousin. Using remittances from his mother, who has been working in Dubai for 7 years, he started a small sari-sari store,” it added.

Arnaiz, who would have turned 20 on November 15, was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon at the Aliw Cemetery, Pateros. IDL

