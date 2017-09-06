2 dead, 1 wounded in Makati shooting

Two men were shot dead while another was critically wounded in a shooting spree in Makati City Tuesday night.

In a spot report, unidentified gunmen opened fire at Christopher Pabalan, 42; Yancy Millamina, 24, and Christian Leonardo, 19, who were hanging out along Masangkay near Sandico Streets in Barangay Tejeros at about 9:30 p.m.

Pabalan was hit several times and died on the spot, while Millamina later died at the Sta. Ana Hospital.

Leonardo, a student of Centro Escolar University, was hit in the abdomen and leg and was treated at the Makati Medical Center.

Witness Ruben Sebastian said he was sitting outside their house when he heard gunfire and saw several men shooting the victims. The assailants quickly fled on a motorcycle and tricycle. CBB