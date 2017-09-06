Help the poor, don’t give alms – DSWD

A Department of Social Welfare Department (DSWD) official reminded the public on Wednesday to refuse to give alms to beggars to reduce mendicancy in the streets.

Manila Social Welfare chief Nanet Tanyag said the public should instead urge the beggars to go to the DSWD, where they can avail of services and programs for the homeless.

“Hangga’t merong money on the street, may economic activity sa kalsada, talagang nandidiyan ‘yang mga yan kasi easy money,” (As long as there is money on the street, there is economic activity in the street. They will be there because it’s easy money) Tanyag said in an interview with dzIQ Radyo Inquirer 990.

“They should refuse or deny giving alms to them. Ang dapat sabihin, pumunta kayo sa social welfare, doon kayo, maraming programa, serbisyo dito (What they should tell them is to go to DSWD for its programs and services),” Tanyag added.

Tanyag said the Manila DSWD conducts daily clearing operations in the streets of Manila to bring the homeless to shelters like Boystown or bring them back to their homes outside the city.

The official estimated that there were around 3,000 beggars in Manila at the start of the year and about half of them were sent back to the province and brought to shelters for livelihood trainings.

She said Manila DSWD was able to arrest the increase of this figure because of its “continuous, serious efforts” to address the issue.

Tanyag urged the public to help the agency in reducing mendicancy in the city as living in the streets exposes the beggars from danger, harsh environment, and other types of abuses. CBB