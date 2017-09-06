12 arrested in Manila’s anti-drug drive

The Manila Police District (MPD) authorities arrested 12 suspects for possessing illegal drugs in five separate police operations Tuesday night.

Elements from MPD’s Police Station (PS) 4 arrested suspects Amador dela Costa, Christian Cruz, Renie Briones Marites de Guzman, and Khim Jhay Azanes who were having pot session on San Agustin street corner Batanes street in Sampaloc, Manila.

The spot report indicated the suspects are facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Drugs Act. However, it did not give details whether the suspects yielded illegal drugs.

MPD PS5-Paco Police Community Precinct arrested Louie Lesiges, 37, Jayson Addun, 24, and Carlos Peñoso, 35, while playing the illegal coin game cara y cruz on Benitez street corner Escoda street in Paco at around 10 p.m.

Upon apprehension, the suspects yielded three pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

Policemen from the Jose Abad Police Station PS7 conducting Oplan Bulabog arrested Mark Louie Ordono and Limuel Magdaraog on Pilar street, Tondo at around 10 p.m.

The spot report said the policemen saw Magdaraog, with the gun tucked into his waist, passing a sachet of suspected shabu to Ordono.

The police recovered two sachets of suspected crystal meth and a 9mm Armscor pistol loaded with four live ammunitions from the suspects.

The suspects are facing charges of possession of illegal drugs and illegal possession of firearms.

Elements of Sta. Mesa police arrested Emercito Rodriguez after security guards from Variance Security Agency at the V.Mapa LRT 2 station confiscated from the suspect’s baggage a sachet of marijuana and suspected shabu.

Authorities from the Sta. Cruz Police Station-Alvarez PCP arrested Jayjay Macarang, who was causing public disturbance in his neighborhood in Quiricada street near Rizal Avenue. Macarang was reportedly shouting and cursing everyone when the police apprehended him.

Upon frisking, the suspect yielded a sachet of suspected marijuana.

Macarang is facing charges for violation of Manila’s Revised Ordinance 844 or Breach of Peace, and section 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Drugs Act. IDL