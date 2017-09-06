6 arrested for illegal gambling in Manila; P940 seized

Authorities arrested six individuals, four men and two women, for illegal gambling in two separate police operations Tuesday night in Manila.

According to the spot report, elements from Manila Police District’s (MPD) Police Station 5-Paco Police Community Precinct arrested Louie Lesiges, 37, Jayson Addun, 24, and Carlos Peñoso, 35, while playing the illegal coin game cara y cruz on Benitez Street corner Escoda Street in Paco at around 10 p.m.

Upon apprehension, the suspects yielded three pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

The suspects are facing illegal gambling charges for violating Presidential Decree 1602 and illegal drug possession for violating section 11 of Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Police officers from MPD’s Police Station 4, meanwhile, arrested Rodolfo Bandulin, 44, Analiza Mercado, 41, and Donna Nicdao, 33, who were all playing illegal card game tong-its on Sulucan Street in Sampaloc at around 6 p.m.

Betting money amounting to P940 was confiscated from the suspects.

The suspects are facing illegal gambling charges. IDL