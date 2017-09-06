5 dead, 11 hurt in Kawit road mishap

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna—Five persons were confirmed dead while eleven others, including the driver, were injured after a passenger jeep hit an electric post in Kawit town in Cavite province early Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Jeffrey Punzalan, Kawit police chief, said the incident happened along Centennial Road in Kawit past 6 a.m.

“It was a ‘self accident.’ Initial investigation shows the driver lost control of the brake,” Punzalan said in a phone interview.

The jeepney was headed toward the direction of General Trias town. Punzalan said among the passengers were students and employees on their way to school or work. The injured passengers were brought to different hospitals in the town.