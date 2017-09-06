Beware of ‘Satan’s rosary,’ Church exorcist warns

A Catholic priest who is able to cast out demons has warned against the circulation of rosaries and religious objects that have been “prayed over” by Satanic cults.

Fr. Ambrosio Nonato Legaspi of the Diocese of Novaliches said these religious items might end up doing Catholics more harm than good.

“Be careful as the rosaries you might be using could actually be infested or cursed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legaspi, who heads the diocese’s Office of Exorcism (Libera Nox), issued the warning over Church-run Radio Veritas, and on the website of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The rosaries were reportedly being distributed by Satanic cults who “consecrate them to evil” so that whoever uses them will be afflicted by evil spirits.

“These were made not only to be simply given away but to deceive Catholics, so that evil spirits will haunt them,” said Legaspi.

Philippe de Guzman, assistant case officer of the Office of Exorcism, said Satanic rosaries have odd symbols on them which were not readily noticeable to the untrained eye.

The rosaries are often made of plastic and could bear the symbols of a snake wrapped around the cross, a pentagram, or a sun with rays, an insignia of the Illuminati.

De Guzman said they were able to confiscate a similar rosary from a recent case handled by their office, which was the cause of the presence of an evil spirit that resided in the room of a client, causing disturbances in the house.