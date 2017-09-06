Teen killed, possibly raped in Pasig City

A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the street in Pasig City, hours after she left a computer shop at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Based on the results of an autopsy, Grace Omadlao, a student, may have died of strangulation. There were also signs she might have been raped.

The teen was found lying facedown by the side of the road at Villa Esguerra Homes in Nagpayong II, Barangay Pinagbuhatan around 5 a.m. Monday.

A report reaching Pasig police chief, Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra Jr., said that Maritess Lozano saw the victim and thought she was just sleeping. But when Lozano failed to wake up Omadlao, she called for help.

Case investigator PO3 Oliver Baquiran said the victim was last seen by a friend around 10 p.m. at a computer shop. Omadlao then left, saying she was tired but she failed to come home.

Baquiran said the body had no external injuries when it was discovered.

An autopsy examination conducted by Dr. Marianne Ebdane of the Pasig police showed that Omadlao died of asphyxia by manual strangulation. There were also signs she was sexually assaulted. —Jodee A. Agoncillo