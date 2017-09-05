Duterte to allow media on drug raids to disprove killings

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police to let journalists join raids in his crackdown on illegal drugs to disprove growing allegations of extrajudicial killings, but he warned reporters they could get shot.

Duterte issued the order in a news conference late Tuesday after a televised Senate investigation into the allegations, during which Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), wept over what he said was his exasperation over unfair allegations against his men.

Duterte’s crackdown, which has left thousands of suspects dead, has come under renewed scrutiny after police gunned down Kian Loyd delos Santos, a 17-year-old senior high school student, whom they described as a drug dealer who fired at officers during a raid, but whose family and witnesses said was shot as he was pleading for his life. /atm