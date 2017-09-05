Trillanes strikes back: I’ll expose Gordon’s ‘corrupt acts’

Published: 5:02 p.m., Sept. 5, 2017 | Updated: 5:15 p.m., Sept. 5, 2017

Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV said he would not only file an ethics case against Sen. Richard Gordon but he would also expose the latter’s “corrupt acts” as chairman of the Philippine Red Cross.

“Normally I’m not the whining type and could have easily let these things pass so I could focus on the more important issues at hand,” Trillanes said in a privilege speech on Tuesday. “But in the spirit of justice and fairness, at the appropriate time, I’d be filing my own ethics case against Senator Gordon for his unparliamentary and unethical acts as senator and chairman of the blue ribbon committee.”

“I will also expose his corrupt acts as chairman of the Philippines Red Cross,” he added.

On Monday night, Gordon filed an ethics case against Trillanes for calling the Senate blue ribbon committee “comite de absuelto” (committee of exoneration).

Trillanes claimed that Gordon had broken some rules of parliamentary procedure – “primarily the right of the minority to be heard.”

Trillanes then cited the following rules that he said Gordon violated as chairman of the blue ribbon committee:

Dishonestly insisting that the phrase “comite de absuelto” was made on the record

Disregarding the objection of a member;

Disrespected and insulted a member of the committee

“He (Gordon) mentioned ‘cockpit of chismis’ insinuating that I was just peddling rumors when clearly the information came from his resource persons,” Trillanes said. “He further insulted me by saying: ‘Huwag daw ako nagdadaldal nang hindi ko nalalaman.’ If at all, the comite de absuelto remarks are but a response to his ‘cockpit of chismis’.”

Trillanes also noted that, as in previous committee hearings, Gordon had “monopolized the flow of the proceedings by conducting a monologue for hours, thereby not giving an adequate opportunity for other senators to ask questions.” /idl /atm

