Trillanes resigns from ethics committee

Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has voluntarily resigned as a member of the Senate Committee on Ethics, a day after an ethics complaint was filed against him by Senator Richard Gordon.

“At this point, I’d be stepping down as a member of the ethics committee so as not to influence the case against me,” Trillanes said in a privilege speech on Tuesday.

“At the proper time, the Minority Leader, Senator (Franklin) Drilon, would designate my replacement,” Trillanes added.

On Monday, Gordon filed the complaint against Trillanes after the latter called the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee a mere “comite de absuelto” or committee of exoneration.

Gordon is the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which investigates the controversial P6.4 billion worth shabu shipment. kga