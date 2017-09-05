Carl Arnaiz tested positive for gunpowder nitrates

College student Carl Angelo Arnaiz has tested positive for gunpowder nitrates, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory said on Tuesday.

PNP Crime Laboratory deputy director for administration Senior Superintendent Ligaya Sim revealed the result of their examination on Arnaiz upon the inquiry of Senator Grace Poe during the Senate investigation on the killing of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos.

Meanwhile, Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) medico legal expert Erwin Erfe said they did not conduct any paraffin test on Arnaiz. kga