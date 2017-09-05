PAO chief turns emotional defending PNP in Kian slay probe

After Philippine National Police Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa teared up at a Senate hearing, Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Rueda-Acosta also turned emotional on Tuesday as she defended the PNP from accusations that they have a policy to kill suspected drug users.

“Mawalang-galang na po kay Senator (Risa) Hontiveros, wala pong pronouncement ang PAO na may pattern dito. Uulitin ko po, walang polisiya ang gobyerno na pumatay ng walang awa,” Acosta said during the Senate probe on the killing of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos by Caloocan City policemen.

(With due respect to Senator Hontiveros, PAO doesn’t have a pronouncement saying there is a pattern here. I repeat, the government has no policy to kill without mercy.)

“Meron po ‘yung nasa revised penal code ‘yung state of necessity, self-defense, fulfillment of duty ‘yun po, ‘pag nasa panganib ang buhay ng mga pulis. Ako po mismo ang makapagpapa-totoo na wala pong utos ang mga pulis na pumatay ng walang kaawa-awa,” the lawyer said.

(There is a revised penal code on state of necessity, self-defense, it’s fulfillment of duty when the life of a police is in danger. I myself can attest that police aren’t under orders to kill without mercy.)

Acosta even noted their more than 80,000 clients whom she said were all jailed but alive, as a proof of that the PNP does not have a policy to kill.

“Kaya po ‘yung mga kliyente po namin 80,000 nakakulong, buhay. Hinuli ng mga kapulisan natin,” Acosta said.

(That’s why 80,000 of our clients who are incarcerated are alive. The police arrested them.)

“Kasi kawawa naman po yung mga pulis na handang ibuwis ang kanilang buhay para sa ating inang bayan. Parang nalalahat na sila. Senator Hontiveros pasensya po kasi nasasaktan din ako dahil marami kaming pulis na kliyente na pinagtanggol namin noon at hanggang ngayon,” she added.

(What about the police who are ready to risk their lives for our country? They’re making all the police look bad. Senator Hontiveros, excuse me but I’m hurt because there are so many police who are our clients whom we defend from the past until now.)

Acosta clarified that she only mentioned the similarity between the case of Delos Santos and Arnaiz, and she did not note of any pattern to the killings.

“Yung similarity lang kaso ni Kian at Carl parehong teenager, parehong ang nanay OFWs, at parehong may tindahan sa tahanan, parehong maayos ang itsura at wala sa drug list ng barangay. Pero wala kong sinabing pattern. Kaya ko nandito para bigyan ng due process ang mga pulis,” Acosta said in between sobs.

(The similarity between Kian and Carl’s cases are that they’re both teenagers, they have mothers who are OFWs, they both have stores in their homes, they both look decent and are not on the village drug list. But I’m not saying there is a pattern. I’m here to give due process for the police.)

Delos Santos was killed in an alleged shootout with Caloocan City cops during a drug operation, while Arnaiz, 19, was also shot dead by Caloocan City policemen after he allegedly robbed a cab driver. je