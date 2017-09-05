Bato targets cops’ bulging stomachs

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa has set his eyes on trimming down policemen’s bulging stomachs, as he expressed frustration over the apparent lack of discipline especially among rookie policemen.

Dela Rosa brought up the issue on police training during the Senate hearing on the death of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos, following Senator Panfilo Lacson’s query on the PNP’s long-term solution to avoid police abuses and irregularities in police operations.

The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, chaired by Lacson, resumed its investigation on Kian’s death on Tuesday.

“Just look at them. They’re both PO1 and look at their stomach. Kaga-graduate lang from training,” Dela Rosa said, referring to PO1 Jeffrey Perez and PO1 Ricky Arquilita.

Perez and Arquilita were the cops involved in the killing of 19-year-old Carl Arnaiz, who died in a shootout allegedly after robbing a taxi driver in Caloocan City. This happened two days after Kian died in a police operation, also in Caloocan City.

Dela Rosa believed that cops with bulging stomachs are proof of poor police training,

“Hindi ko sila pinapahiya mahal ko sila. Gusto ko lang i-express frustration ko,” he said.

Dela Rosa reiterated that the PNP should be given the authority to train its own members while he lamented that the PNP is the only agency in the world which does not train its men.

Currently, the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) supervises the training of newly- recruited cops.

Dela Rosa said the PNP’s supervision and control over the training of its men could enable them to weed out the bad apples in the police force early on.

“Matagal na naming nila-lobby na ang training balik samin dahil sa buong mundo kami lang ang agency na ang nagte-training, hindi police,” he said.

Lacson then asked Perez and Arquilita whether they started gaining weight before or after training. The policemen answered, “After training.”

“Hindi naman pala lumaki ang tyan nila during the training,” Lacson told Dela Rosa.

But the police chief argued, “But ‘yung disiplina, madedevelop sa training. Hindi sila magpabaya. Ngayon parang SPO4 na tyan (nila).” kga