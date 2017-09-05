Court allows Gigi Reyes to undergo dental surgery amid plunder case

The Sandiganbayan Third Division has granted furlough to Atty. Jessica Lucila “Gigi” Reyes, accused of plunder in the pork barrel scam, to undergo dental surgery.

In a resolution promulgated Aug. 31, the anti-graft court allowed Reyes to have dental surgery at YSA Dermatology and Dentistry Center in Forbes Wood Height, Bonifacio Global City and to undergo panoramic X-ray, as well as tooth extraction, at the Center for Advanced Dentistry.

The court granted her furlough for temporary leave from detention on Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon because there is no dental clinic at Camp Bagong Diwa, where she is detained for plunder.

“Considering the foregoing, the Court finds that there is a need for accused Reyes to undergo panoramic x-ray and tooth extraction surgery, and that the same cannot be performed within Camp Bagong Diwa,” the court said.

“Wherefore, the Court hereby grants the Motion of accused Jessica Lucila G. Reyes,” the court added.

The court said Reyes should shoulder the expenses of the surgery, as well as the security and transportation.

The court also required Reyes to be back at her detention cell immediately after the dental procedure.

“The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officer in charge of accused Reyes’ security is hereby directed to double the number of security personnel accompanying accused Reyes,” the court said.

Reyes faces a plunder trial for allegedly serving as the agent of former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile in the pork barrel scam.

While Enrile was allowed by the Supreme Court to post bail, Reyes remains detained in Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig since her surrender in 2014.

Reyes was rumored to have had an affair with the elderly Enrile during his Senate days.

Enrile was accused of receiving P172.8 million in kickbacks from his alleged ghost pork barrel projects. je

