Poe eyes summoning cabbie allegedly robbed by Arnaiz

Senator Grace Poe on Tuesday said the parents of 19-year-old Carl Angelo Arnaiz and the taxi driver whom the boy allegedly robbed should be summoned at the next Senate hearing.

“Perhaps to piece the story together, maybe in the future we could invite the parents (of Arnaiz) if we have another hearing, also the driver of the taxi so we could hear the side of their story,” Poe said during Senate probe on the killing of Kian Delos Santos.

According to the spot report read by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde on Arnaiz’ case, the cab driver, identified as Marleo Bagcal, sought help from police on August 18. But when the authorities responded, Arnaiz allegedly fired at the cops, which prompted the police to kill him.

The report also said that Arnaiz was reportedly found with three sachets of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) and two packets of marijuana.

Arnaiz’ parents, Carlito and Eva, said they do not believe the cops’ tales, and claimed that the teenager went outside to buy food with a friend before he went missing.

The 14-year-old friend Arnaiz went outside with was still missing, according to Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) chief Persida Acosta.

“Naghahanap pa rin po ang pamilya ni Reynaldo de Guzman kung nasaan siya (Reynaldo de Guzman’s family is still looking for him),” Acosta said.

While the Philippine National Police (PNP) crime laboratory said during the Senate hearing that Arnaiz tested positive for gunpowder, the PAO said it did not conduct a paraffin test on Arnaiz.

Meanwhile, Dr. Erwin Erfe of the PAO forensic laboratory services noted that five gunshot wounds, three of which were in the middle of the chest, were retrieved from Arnaiz’s body.

“It looks like that the victim was handcuffed. There were marks of handcuff,” Erfe added. IDL