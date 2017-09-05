Witness tags 2 cops in killing of Kian

A neighbor of 17-year-old Kian Loyd delos Santos who witnessed his killing identified two members of the Caloocan police as among those involved in the teenager’s death on August 16, 2017.

Speaking during a hearing of the Senate committee on public order on Tuesday, the 31-year-old witness identified only as “MC” pointed to PO3 Arnel Oares and PO1 Jeremias Pereda as two of the three policemen in plainclothes whom she saw when Kian was killed a few meters from her house.

“Tinulak po si Kian sa gilid ng babuyan tapos naririnig ko si Kian, “Sir, wag po sir!” Noong nagpaptuok na ‘yung isa tapos ‘yung isa. Hindi ko nakita saang parte ng katawan tinaaman kasi madalim. Noong sunod-sunod na putok, nakita ko na mukha niya,” the witness said.

Asked by Senator Risa Hontiveros if Oares indeed shot and killed Kian, the policeman refused to respond, invoking his right to silence and self-incrimination.

In earlier hearings, both Pereda and Oares denied killing the minor, whom the police alleged as a drug pusher.

MC said she did not know Kian as a drug runner in their community.

The witness recalled seeing the policemen dragging Kian near the basketball court. She said Oares and Pereda were accompanied by another officer but she could no longer remember how he looked like.

Another policeman charged for Kian’s murder was PO1 Jerwin Cruz.

“‘Yung dalawa, may hawak sa leeg (ni Kian) hindi nagpaputok. ‘Yung nasa likod lang po nagpapaputok kasi ‘yung may hawak, busy sila hawak si Kian. ‘Yung isa nakajacket, nakabag, ‘yun ‘yung may hawak ng baril na nagpapaputok pababa,” she said. CBB