Tuesday, September 5, 2017
For 2nd time, fire hits Manila condo

/ 10:07 AM September 05, 2017

Residents of Estrada Street, San Andres, Manila, secure their belongings as firefighters put out a fire which hit the Holy Family Condominium on Tuesday morning, September 5, 2017. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER / GRIG C. MONTEGRANDE

Fire broke out at a condominium building in Manila amid heavy rain Tuesday morning, Radyo Inquirer reported.

Dark smoke billowed from the Holy Family condominium in San Andres Bukid, Manila, according to emergency dispatch service TXTFire Philippines.

At about 8 a.m., the fire was raised to the second alarm and reached the third alarm 45 minutes later. It affected two units on fourth floor, a resident said.

Authorities declared the fire out at about 9:15 a.m.

Radyo Inquirer said it was the second time fire broke out at the building. It did not say when the first fire took place, however.

There were no reported casualties as of posting. The Bureau of Fire Protection was still investigating the cause of the blaze late Tuesday morning. CBB

