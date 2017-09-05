For 2nd time, fire hits Manila condo

Fire broke out at a condominium building in Manila amid heavy rain Tuesday morning, Radyo Inquirer reported.

Dark smoke billowed from the Holy Family condominium in San Andres Bukid, Manila, according to emergency dispatch service TXTFire Philippines.

At about 8 a.m., the fire was raised to the second alarm and reached the third alarm 45 minutes later. It affected two units on fourth floor, a resident said.

Authorities declared the fire out at about 9:15 a.m.

Radyo Inquirer said it was the second time fire broke out at the building. It did not say when the first fire took place, however.

There were no reported casualties as of posting. The Bureau of Fire Protection was still investigating the cause of the blaze late Tuesday morning. CBB

Sunog sa San andres Bukid, itinaas na sa 2nd alarm | @BrozasRicky pic.twitter.com/UPNLraFZQW — RadyoInquirer990AM (@dzIQ990) September 5, 2017

Pangalawang beses nang nasunugan ang area na ito dati ay may namatay | @BrozasRicky pic.twitter.com/nwf4RfNoVv — RadyoInquirer990AM (@dzIQ990) September 5, 2017

Dalawang unit sa 4th floor ang nadamay sa sunog sa San Andres Bukid Manila | @BrozasRicky pic.twitter.com/5cB4BiBdqs — RadyoInquirer990AM (@dzIQ990) September 5, 2017

Bahay ng komedyanteng si Jograd dela Torre muntik nang madilaan ng apoy sa sunog sa San Adres Bukid Manila | @BrozasRicky pic.twitter.com/GfcLxrwvoy — RadyoInquirer990AM (@dzIQ990) September 5, 2017