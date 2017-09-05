Signal No. 1 in 5 areas as ‘Kiko’ nears

Signal No. 1 was raised over parts of Northern Luzon on Tuesday as Tropical Depression “Kiko” maintained its strength.

Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands were placed under Signal No. 1, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The tropical cyclone is expected to pass extreme Northern Luzon by Wednesday morning and exit the Philippine area of responsibility later in the evening.

By 4 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, Kiko was spotted 345 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 65 kph.

It was moving west northwest at 15 kph.

Moderate to occasionally heavy rain is expected over Northern Luzon beginning Tuesday.

Pagasa also warned of risky sea travel over the eastern seaboard of Northern and Central Luzon. Frances Mangosing / CBB