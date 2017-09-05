President Digong doesn’t hold grudges

After the Marawi crisis is solved — hopefully sooner rather than later — President Digong may want to look into protecting the environment, especially from irresponsible miners.

Gina Lopez, rejected environment and natural resources secretary, wants to talk to the President about the ban on open pit mining which the Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC) is currently reviewing.

This practice is slowly killing the environment as it has polluted rivers and streams located downstream of former open pit mine sites, according to Lopez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Bayani Agabin, MICC chair, was once a legal counsel for mining companies. His co-chair is Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez whose relatives are into mining, says Lopez.

* * *

If the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno pushes through in the House of Representatives and she is tried by the Senate, she will surely be found guilty like her predecessor, Renato Corona.

The Senate, acting as a court, found Corona guilty of betrayal of public trust for failing to file his statement of assets and liabilities (SALN).

Sereno did not allegedly declare in her SALN the huge earnings she made from the Piatco deal when she was still in private practice, according to the impeachment complaint against her.

What’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

* * *

The government should not belittle the offer of the Marcoses to return part of their unexplained wealth which, if a deceased Swedish-American psychic is to be believed, came from the legendary Yamashita treasure and was therefore not stolen from the nation’s coffers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1987, Olof Jonsson, a world-renowned psychic, supposedly told columnist Jimmy Licauco, Inquirer columnist and himself a psychic, that President Ferdinand Marcos discovered the Yamashita treasure in Baguio and other places through his “psychic readings.”

According to Licauco, Jonsson told him part of the treasure consisted of thousands of tons of gold bars.

If what Licauco said is true, then the Marcoses are really super-rich and their wealth is not ill-gotten.

* * *

Politics is politics, according to President Digong and former Speaker Prospero “Boy” Nograles didn’t have to apologize for everything bad he said in the past about his former rival.

The Dutertes and Nograleses recently kissed and made up.

Which just goes to show that Digong doesn’t hold a grudge unlike his predecessor, Noynoy Aquino, and his late mom and former president, Cory.

Noynoy and Cory went after their political enemies hammer and tongs when they were in power.

Who knows, after things settle down, the President and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV may someday become friends.