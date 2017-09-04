Bohol cops kill man ‘high on drugs’ after going berserk

PANGLAO, Bohol – A 40-year-old man, who was allegedly high on drugs, strangled his live-in-partner and went berserk before he was shot dead by policemen here on Sunday night.

Charlie Villones Damiar, a resident of Barangay Libaong, this town, died on the spot after he was repeatedly shot by police as he allegedly resisted arrest, said PO1 Rommel Villareal of Panglao police station.

Villareal said Damiar covered the face of his live-in partner, Florencia Aranaydo with clothes and then banged her face on the bed.

Roused by the noise, their son tried to pacify the suspect. Aranaydo then fled their house while Aranaydo asked help from her mother living nearby to call for police.

Police said Damiar picked up a 17-inch bolo and ran amok.

The policemen asked Damiar to surrender but the suspect continued to brandish his bolo.

PO1 Chito Galua then sneaked up behind the suspect and tried to grab the bolo.

But Damiar strongly resisted.

While the two were grappling for the bolo, Galua’s service firearm fell on the ground.

Damiar then grabbed the gun and tried to shoot the policemen who then fired a the suspect.

The suspect suffered six bullet wounds in the head and chest. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Aranaydo later told authorities that Damiar had not eaten for three days prior to the incident. She said she found in the pockets of his pants strips of aluminum foil –similar to those used in sniffing shabu – when she washed his clothes.

Villareal said Aranaydo had filed a complaint against Damiar for domestic violence.