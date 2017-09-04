Second impeachment complaint vs Sereno gains ground

A second impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno has gained ground on Monday night, after earning the endorsement of 16 lawmakers.

The impeachment complaint, submitted by Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founding chair Dante Jimenez and Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution, Inc., president Eligio Mallari last month, was finally deemed “filed” on Monday night.

This meant the verified complaint can finally be processed and forwarded to Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, and later referred to the justice committee to determine its sufficiency in form and substance.

The Jimenez-Mallari complaint was separate from the verified impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Larry Gadon and endorsed by 25 legislators on Aug. 30.

Lanao del Sur 2nd Dist. Rep. Mauyag Papandayan Jr., the first to endorse the complaint, even joined Jimenez and counsel Manuelito Luna in an interview. He said he found this complaint “more believable” than the Gadon complaint.

Deputy Speakers Fredenil Castro (Capiz, 2nd Dist.) and Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA Party-list) also endorsed the complaint.

Other endorsers, in order of their signing, were: 1-PACMAN Rep. Enrico Pineda, Manila Teachers Rep. Virgilio Lacson, YACAP Rep. Benhur Lopez Jr., Negros Oriental 3rd Dist. Rep. Arnulfo Teves Jr., Iloilo City Rep. Jerry Treñas, Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone, Biliran Rep. Rogelio Espina, Iloilo 3rd Dist. Rep. Arthur Defensor Jr., Iloilo 4th Dist. Rep. Ferjenil Biron, Abang Lingkod Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, Iloilo 5th Dist. Rep. Raul Tupas, Cebu 4th Dist. Rep. Benhur Salimbangon, and Aklan Rep. Carlito Marquez.

While the Gadon complaint hurled corruption allegations against Sereno, Jimenez and Mallari accused Sereno of culpable violation of the Constitution in creating a new Judiciary Decentralized Office and reopening the Regional Court Administration Office in Western Visayas without authority from the full court.

The duo also accused Sereno of betrayal of public trust “through inexcusable negligence” for sitting on applications for the posts of Supreme Court deputy clerk of court and chief attorney, as well as two positions for assistant court administrator.

They also accused Sereno of charging foreign travel allowances for her staff against Supreme Court funds without en banc approval.

Jimenez and Mallari tried to submit the complaint on Aug. 2, but no congressman came forward to endorse the complaint at the time.